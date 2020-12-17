Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies shut down two stash houses

Over two-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents shut down two stash houses
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants taken into custody
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants taken into custody(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol along with multiple law enforcement agencies discovered over two dozen undocumented immigrants living in two separate stash houses.

The first incident happened on Dec. 15 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Vidaurri Avenue.

After a search of the home, agents found 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Roughly three hours later, agents performed another search of a home on Arkansas Avenue.

When agents searched the residence, they found a dozen undocumented immigrants from Honduras and Mexico.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were taken in for processing.

