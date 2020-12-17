Law enforcement agencies shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol along with multiple law enforcement agencies discovered over two dozen undocumented immigrants living in two separate stash houses.

The first incident happened on Dec. 15 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Vidaurri Avenue.

After a search of the home, agents found 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Roughly three hours later, agents performed another search of a home on Arkansas Avenue.

When agents searched the residence, they found a dozen undocumented immigrants from Honduras and Mexico.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were taken in for processing.

