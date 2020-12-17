LISD rolls out Meals on Wheels program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is rolling out a new program where students can get their grub on the go!

The LISD Child Nutrition Program has teamed up with its transportation program to deliver grab and go meals for students from one to 18 years of age.

Students can pick up their free meals at their campus or at any of the three new designated sites which will be at the corner of Market Street and Sanders Avenue, Saint Peters Plaza, and the corner of Hudson Road and Evans Street.

Roberto Cuellar with the Child Nutrition Department says they serve an average of about 1,000 meals at one site and the need continues to increase.

Cuellar says, “Some families may have lost their job, families get stressed. It’s not easy for them to prepare meals and we want to facilitate, we want to make it easier, release the burden for families to know that we provide healthy meals, nutritious meals, ready to go to beat the pandemic.”

LISD officials set up shop every morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to provide free warm meals.

Students do not have to be present during pick up and they do not need to be enrolled in an LISD school; however, parents must provide proof of identification and possibly a report card or birth certificate.

