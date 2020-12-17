Advertisement

LPD to receive grant to arrest drunk drivers

The Laredo Police Department will be working overtime to enforce DWI laws.
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department will be working overtime to enforce DWI laws.

The police department was given a grant by the Texas Department of Transportation to identify and arrest drunk drivers starting this Friday, December 18th all the way to New Year’s Day on January 1st.

This is part of a coordinated effort with state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Texas.

