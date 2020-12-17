Advertisement

Mall Del Norte extends hours for the holidays

Starting on Friday, doors will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
File photo: Mall Del Norte
File photo: Mall Del Norte(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are exactly one week away from Christmas Eve and if you need a little extra time to do some holiday shopping, our local mall has got you covered!

Mall del Norte has extended its hours of operation until Dec. 24.

The marketing director for the mall says, extending the hours allows customers to shop when it’s most convenient for them.

For more information on hours, you can visit malldelnorte.com.

