Man accused of recording under women’s skirts

Police arrived at the Target on Bob Bullock Loop where the man allegedly confessed to the act
26-years-oldJuan Medina(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 26-year-old man is facing charges after using his cellphone to record under the skirts of female shoppers at a local store.

Last Friday, Juan Medina was detained by an off-duty cop and confessed to recording unsuspecting shoppers at the Target on Bob Bullock Loop.

Media was charged with invasive visual recording and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

An investigation is underway to determine exactly how many victims may have been recorded.

Police recommend staying alert and to check your surroundings when doing your holiday shopping.

