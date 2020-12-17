Man accused of recording under women’s skirts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 26-year-old man is facing charges after using his cellphone to record under the skirts of female shoppers at a local store.

Last Friday, Juan Medina was detained by an off-duty cop and confessed to recording unsuspecting shoppers at the Target on Bob Bullock Loop.

Media was charged with invasive visual recording and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

An investigation is underway to determine exactly how many victims may have been recorded.

Police recommend staying alert and to check your surroundings when doing your holiday shopping.

