St. Augustine to host Knights of Light Christmas Display

The event will be contactless and drive-thru only
File photo: Saint Augustine reenactment
File photo: Saint Augustine reenactment
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local Catholic school is carrying out its holiday tradition of lighting up the night sky!

On Thursday night, Saint Augustine High School will be hosting its annual Knight of Lights Christmas display.

It will begin at 1300 Galveston Street and Loring, at the front driveway of the high school and proceed around to the elementary and middle school

The event is contact-less and drive-thru only.

There will also be a live nativity display as well.

The fun all gets underway at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

