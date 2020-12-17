St. Augustine to host Knights of Light Christmas Display

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local Catholic school is carrying out its holiday tradition of lighting up the night sky!

On Thursday night, Saint Augustine High School will be hosting its annual Knight of Lights Christmas display.

It will begin at 1300 Galveston Street and Loring, at the front driveway of the high school and proceed around to the elementary and middle school

The event is contact-less and drive-thru only.

There will also be a live nativity display as well.

The fun all gets underway at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

