Stat Emergency Center receives vaccine

The CEO says they are expecting to administer the vaccine to health care workers within the next 24 hours
Pfizer vaccines arrive at Stat Emergency Center
Pfizer vaccines arrive at Stat Emergency Center(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -It’s a day to remember as the Pfizer vaccine arrives in Laredo.

On Thursday morning, our cameras were at the Laredo State Emergency Center where our cameras caught the first look at the vaccines.

The CEO told us the vaccine arrived in Laredo shortly after 11 a.m. in a special container that is kept at a temperature of negative 80-degree Celsius.

The container can stay at that temperature for about 30 days.

He says they are expecting to administer the vaccine to health care workers within the next 24 hours.

Rey Palacios and Doctor Micheal Chang will be some of the first to receive the vaccine.

Stat Emergency enrolled with the state government to request the vaccine.

Then the state granted permission and sent over 1,000 vaccines to Stat Emergency.

They are going to work with the city’s health department and emergency response team to administer the vaccine.

We will keep you up to date with additional information as it becomes available in our later newscasts.

