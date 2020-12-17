Advertisement

Students receive gifts through Angel Tree Toy Drive

While this year’s event was different, organizers wanted the experience of Christmas to remain the same.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday morning, 25 christmas wish lists were completed.

Alma Pierce Elementary and the Texas Department of Public Safety held their third annual Angel Tree drive-thru event.

Families were able to pick up gifts that the children had asked for.

“We always want that child to have something underneath that Christmas tree,” said Sergeant Erik Estrada. “It’s very important. Obviously with Christmas, they love that holiday and it brings the family together.”

Dolls, action figures, and bicycles were some of the most popular items.

Whatever they asked for, officials were happy that they could give students what they wanted.

