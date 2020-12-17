Texas teen struck and killed while learning from home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old girl is struck and killed by a vehicle while she was learning from home.

The incident happened on Monday as Aramis Mora was doing online schooling in the bedroom of her parent’s Greenville home.

Police say the high school senior was taking online classes when a truck came barreling through her home.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered some type of medical emergency.

A vigil is planned for Mora Thursday night.

