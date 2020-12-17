Advertisement

Webb County Clerk’s Office closed for maintenance

If you have any business to take care of with the county clerk, it may have to wait until Friday
File photo: Webb County Clerks Office
File photo: Webb County Clerks Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you have any business to take care of with the county clerk, it may have to wait until Friday.

The Webb County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17, and will reopen for business on Friday, Dec. 18.

If you have any questions you can call (956) 523-4268.

