Webb County plans to build new fire station

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The new year means new things coming for Webb County.

Projects that are in the works are on the table to help improve the lives of residents who live in the outskirts of town.

Each year about 500 to 600 calls are made to the Webb County fire stations.

Because of this, County Fire Chief Rick Rangel says for the past few years there has been a lot of talk about building a new fire station.

This time in south of Webb County.

With the growing number of people living in the area, he hopes the plans turn into action.

The vision they have for the fire station is to be built in this open space off the road across from La Presa Community Center.

With Webb County being such a large area, Chief Rangel and county officials want to make sure they can easily assist the community to ensure their health and safety.

Residents like Adam Vargas is all for improvements in the Colonia and says it’s a good idea.

“But it brings up the question, how are they going to supply the fire station with water because they don’t have a water source out here? You know, unless somebody drills a well, unless that’s what they plan on doing is supplying it through a well, it’s an excellent idea.”

Vargas says they have had issues supplying water to the community already and he hopes the county will also help with that if they follow through with the proposal.

He is just glad the area is getting some attention.

Webb County currently has three fire stations and this would be the fourth.

