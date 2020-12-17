We’ll have a blue and warm Christmas!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are one week away from Christmas Eve and our forecast shows we are expecting a sunny and warm Christmas!

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the mid-30s and see a high of 68 degrees by the afternoon hours.

On Friday, we’ll start in the mid-40s and see a high of about 73 degrees by the afternoon.

We’ll continue to stay in the 70s on Saturday and possibly Sunday.

If you still haven’t done your Christmas shopping, this weekend is the perfect time to do so.

Next week, we’ll start Monday in the 50s and see a high of about 72 degrees.

Things will only get warmer from there, on Wednesday we’re looking at a high of 78 degrees, almost nearing the 80s.

Our futrecast for Thursday and Friday shows we might see a warm and sunny Christmas.

