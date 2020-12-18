Advertisement

Blue Santa to deliver presents this Saturday!

Papa Claus will deliver presents to boys and girls that registered for the program
File photo: LPD's Blue Santa Program
File photo: LPD's Blue Santa Program(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Some local kids will be getting an early start on their Christmas presents this weekend as part of the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.

This Saturday, Blue Santa will be distributing gifts to boys and girls who were registered for the program back in November.

Kids that were registered for the program can show up at the police station located at 4712 Maher Avenue on Saturday.

Pick up time was assigned with your ticket number.

The event is being held as a drive-thru service, so they are asking parents to wear their mask and do not forget your ticket.

