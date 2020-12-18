Advertisement

Car plows through concrete wall on Mann Road

Police were seen questioning a few young adults at the scene
Authorities respond to accident on Mann Road and Springfield
Authorities respond to accident on Mann Road and Springfield
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A central Laredo resident awakes to a clatter after a young adult plows through a brick wall and into the yard.

The incident happened at around three Friday morning at the intersection of Springfield and Mann Road, right up the street from the KGNS News building.

Video shows a couple of police units as well as EMS and firefighters assessing the scene.

Police were seen questioning a young man and two young women at the scene.

It is not known what caused the accident at this time or what charges the driver might face.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.

