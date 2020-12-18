Advertisement

Casa Blanca Golf Course sees golf cart shortage

The Casa Blanca Golf Course has seen a tremendous increase of rounds sold this year, but they are facing an issue only having a limited amount of golf carts.
By Michaela Romero
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During the pandemic, more people have been going outdoors and enjoying some fresh air and a round of golf.

Ramiro Torres likes to come here and spend his days at the Casa Blanca Golf Course with his friends.

“I used to play here everyday but I don’t come as often anymore, because I get tired pretty easily now.”

Because it’s harder for him to move around as much as he used to, he says the carts help him keep up and do what he loves most.

Oscar Urdiales, Casa Blanca Golf Course general manager, says for customers like Ramiro upgrades and more golf carts are beneficial.

“We are now in need of golf carts and we got that approved, so we will be looking for an additional 20 to 25 golf carts.”

During the county commissioners meeting, they also spoke about raising prices in the first quarter of the year but will still have discounts for seniors.

