County Constables and agents shutdown stash house

After a search of the home, agents found 17 undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constables shutdown a home in central Laredo and find over a dozen undocumented immigrants living inside.

The incident happened on Dec. 16 when agents and deputies received a tip regarding suspicious activity at a home on Meadow Avenue.

After a search of the home, agents found 17 undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

All of the individuals were medically examined and taken into custody.

