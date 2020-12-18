Advertisement

DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder

As a result of the decision, the DA’s Office can move forward in seeking the death penalty.
Samuel Enrique Lopez
Samuel Enrique Lopez(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A state judge has denied a request from defense attorneys for Samuel Enrique Lopez to keep prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Lopez is being tried for allegedly killing four people including a two year old child in April of this year.

The decision was reached by Judge OJ Hale on Thursday.

Defense lawyers tried to convince the court that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have been unable to adequately defend Lopez.

They say they have not been allowed to see Lopez face to face and are concerned that evidence may have been lost.

However, the court disagreed saying no evidence exists that happened, and that Lopez’ rights have not been violated.

As a result of the decision, the DA’s Office can move forward in seeking the death penalty.

The next hearing date for Lopez is scheduled for next month.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
17-year-old Aramis Mora
Texas teen struck and killed while learning from home
Districts request remote instruction
School districts request remote instruction during COVID surge
Annual events adjust to pandemic
Annual local events adjust to pandemic

Latest News

Bringing Christmas to Sacred Heart
Local chef gathers donations for Sacred Heart Children’s Home
Webb County
Webb County waives online credit card fees
Authorities searching for driver who crashed into Heritage Museum
Car crashes into Webb County Heritage museum and causes damage
File photo: Mall Del Norte
Mall Del Norte extends hours for the holidays