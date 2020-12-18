DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A state judge has denied a request from defense attorneys for Samuel Enrique Lopez to keep prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Lopez is being tried for allegedly killing four people including a two year old child in April of this year.

The decision was reached by Judge OJ Hale on Thursday.

Defense lawyers tried to convince the court that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have been unable to adequately defend Lopez.

They say they have not been allowed to see Lopez face to face and are concerned that evidence may have been lost.

However, the court disagreed saying no evidence exists that happened, and that Lopez’ rights have not been violated.

As a result of the decision, the DA’s Office can move forward in seeking the death penalty.

The next hearing date for Lopez is scheduled for next month.

