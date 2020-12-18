Advertisement

Force main replacement project to cause road closures on Highway 359

Crews will be working on a force main project at the intersection of Highway 359 and Wildcat Dr.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A force main replacement project will cause traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience on Highway 359.

Starting today, the city wastewater collection and utilities department will be replacing a force main at the intersection of Highway 359 and Wildcat Dr.

During this time the area between Highway 359 and Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway will be closed to the traveling public.

Construction will start at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until January 15th.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and obey traffic signs in the area.

