Advertisement

Laredo College receives million dollar donation from Tik Tok

The college says these funds will be crucial to the innovation and advancement in technology needed to respond to the challenges created by the pandemic
Laredo College receives a million dollars from social media platform
Laredo College receives a million dollars from social media platform(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local college is one of the only community colleges nationwide to receive a generation gift from the social media platform Tik Tok.

Earlier this month, Laredo College received a million dollars for scholarships, academic and faculty support as well as recruitment and equipment.

The college says these funds will be crucial to the innovation and advancement in healthcare and technology needed to respond to the challenges created by the pandemic.

The popular platform has been supporting frontline medical workers, educators, and local communities around the world by establishing relief funds.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
17-year-old Aramis Mora
Texas teen struck and killed while learning from home
Annual events adjust to pandemic
Annual local events adjust to pandemic
Authorities respond to accident on Mann Road and Springfield
Car plows through concrete wall on Mann Road

Latest News

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Stat receives coronavirus vaccines
Stat Specialty Hospital receives vaccine
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Force main replacement project to cause road closures on Highway 359
File photo: LPD's Blue Santa Program
Blue Santa to deliver presents this Saturday!