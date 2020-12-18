Laredo College receives million dollar donation from Tik Tok

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local college is one of the only community colleges nationwide to receive a generation gift from the social media platform Tik Tok.

Earlier this month, Laredo College received a million dollars for scholarships, academic and faculty support as well as recruitment and equipment.

The college says these funds will be crucial to the innovation and advancement in healthcare and technology needed to respond to the challenges created by the pandemic.

The popular platform has been supporting frontline medical workers, educators, and local communities around the world by establishing relief funds.

