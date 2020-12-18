Laredo Crime Stoppers hosting Ugliest Facemask Contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Since the early months of 2020, we have all grown accustomed to wearing a mask by now and Crime Stoppers wants to get into the holiday spirit with a contest that features not the ugliest sweater but the ugliest mask instead!

All you have to do is take a picture of you wearing your best and ugliest facemask and send it to the Laredo Crime Stoppers Facebook Page.

The masks will be judged on the best, most creative, most original, the ugliest, and the cutest.

The mask must be original and not computer-generated.

The winners will be chosen on December 22nd at 6 p.m.

The winners will get a $25 gift card.

