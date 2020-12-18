Advertisement

Laredo Crime Stoppers hosting Ugliest Facemask Contest

To take part in the contest all you have to do is take a picture of you wearing your mask and send it to the Laredo Crime Stoppers Facebook page
Ugly Christmas Mask contest
Ugly Christmas Mask contest(Laredo Crime Stoppers)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Since the early months of 2020, we have all grown accustomed to wearing a mask by now and Crime Stoppers wants to get into the holiday spirit with a contest that features not the ugliest sweater but the ugliest mask instead!

All you have to do is take a picture of you wearing your best and ugliest facemask and send it to the Laredo Crime Stoppers Facebook Page.

The masks will be judged on the best, most creative, most original, the ugliest, and the cutest.

The mask must be original and not computer-generated.

The winners will be chosen on December 22nd at 6 p.m.

The winners will get a $25 gift card.

