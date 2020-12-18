LMC healthcare professionals amongst first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some medical professionals here locally have now become a part of history.

You could really feel the emotion in the room as seven healthcare workers at Laredo Medical Center were some of the first people in Laredo to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cheers and claps ensued as other healthcare professionals watched their colleagues get some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Laredo.

“We lost some of our brothers and sisters, so this is like the beacon of light that we were waiting for,” said Monika Perez, a nurse educator.

Monika Perez was one of the nurses to administer the vaccine to seven healthcare professionals.

Sandra Orozco, Stephanie Leal, Monica Gonzalez, Flor Peredo, Amber Hernandez, Maria De La Torre, and Dr. Victor Trevino are now some of the first in the city to get the vaccine made by Pfizer.

“We are doing this for the community,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “We want to show that it’s a vaccine that is safe and risk is minimal compared to benefit. As a lifelong physician and resident of Laredo, I strive for people to get this.”

The state of Texas shipped 975 doses to Laredo Medical Center, and that arrived Thursday morning.

“Today is a historical day,” said Jorge Leal, LMC CEO. “For us to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, nine months after the first case came to Laredo, it just speaks to the testament from the federal, local and state government and now the efforts of Laredo Medical Center to be able to fight the COVID-19 battle.”

A long awaited day for those fighting the battle on the frontlines.

“It’s definitely something I don’t have words for,” said Perez. “I feel so lucky to be a part of this historical event.”

For now, the vaccines will go to healthcare professionals, but Dr. Trevino says he’s hopeful that whoever wants to get vaccinated will be able to do so by next June.

The vaccine given on Thursday was the one from Pfizer.

The other company working on a vaccine, Moderna, is looking to get emergency approval from the FDA, possibly on Friday.

