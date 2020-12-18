Local chef gathers donations for Sacred Heart Children’s Home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just in time for the season of giving, a good samaritan is making sure that 20 local boys and girls will have a christmas to remember.

This christmas, a local chef is making sure every child and teenager at Sacred Heart Children’s Home has a present to unwrap.

Although this year’s celebration will be looking different for the children at the orphanage, that doesn’t mean they can’t have a magical Christmas morning.

Enrique Chapa runs his business Smokey’s out of his home where he makes food daily for his customers.

This isn’t the first time that he sells plates to raise money for the community.

“I just knew that they needed something done for them, and I knew that I had the means and the necessary things to do the things that I want to do for them.”

This time, Enrique’s focusing his efforts on a local orphanage.

“I reached out to the Sacred Heart’s Children Home that way every kid in there this Christmas can have a nice warm meal and a toy to open up on Christmas eve.”

If you’d like to help Enrique bring joy to Sacred Heart for the holidays, he’s asking for new toys and warm jackets and sweaters.

He asks to please wrap the gift and provide the gender and age that it is meant for.

“They range from ages 6 to 10 for boys, and for girls they’ll be from ages 9 to 20.”

Due to COVID restrictions, all toys and clothing items must be brand new.

Enrique is going to deliver all the gifts on Christmas eve, as well as a warm meal for everyone at the orphanage.

If you’d like to make a donation, he will be collecting gifts between Sunday, December 20th to Tuesday, December 22nd.

If you’d like to participate, you can contact him at 956-307-1408.

