Man and woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that left a man and a woman in critical condition overnight.

The incident happened on Thursday night at the 5500 block of Highway 83.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man and a woman in their early 20s injured at the scene.

Both were taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

