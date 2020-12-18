Man and woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that left a man and a woman in critical condition overnight.
The incident happened on Thursday night at the 5500 block of Highway 83.
When paramedics arrived, they found a man and a woman in their early 20s injured at the scene.
Both were taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.
