Man wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities need your help locating a man with active warrants of arrest.

Laredo Police say Roberto Gonzalez is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

