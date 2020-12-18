Man wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities need your help locating a man with active warrants of arrest.
Laredo Police say Roberto Gonzalez is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.