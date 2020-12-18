Newest propositions include different city manager qualifications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While the brave men and women of the medical field continue to fight the coronavirus, the business of Laredo continues.

Future city managers will need a masters degree and eight years of experience in related fields to even be considered for the position.

That’s what 43,000 voters agreed on in November.

After a colorful history with past leadership, the hope is to get the gold standard of management.

A public administration professor spoke with KGNS on why this is the future of the field.

A bachelor’s degree and only seven years of municipal government experience will no longer cut it for future city managers in Laredo.

A change even skeptics like Manuel Flores, who sat on the city’s Charter Review Committee, weren’t too bothered to see.

“One of the provisions that I don’t disagree with too much is they increased the requirements to become a city manager,” said Judge Flores. “You can potentially be a lot tougher on who is hired.”

“Tougher” is what 75% of voters think is necessary of our leaders.

An expert in the field of public administration, TAMIU professor Doctor Peter Haruna says a city manager is made up of two qualities.

Experience....

”The amendment for eight years of relevant experience I think is a step in the right direction because they always say experience is the best teacher.”

....And education, with a masters degree being the “gold standard.”

”I think that’s really the core. That should be a requirement for every city manager.”

The change in wording may look simple, but it’s actually something that sparked a debate in council.

During a special meeting in August, District 4 councilman Alberto Torres said a lot of recent city manager applicants didn’t make it very far because of the prior requirement of municipal government experience.

This raised a question about whether it’s more important to have a background in government or business.

Robert Eads is Laredo’s current city manager. He was named city manager in March.

He would’ve qualified for the job under either situation, having the required experience and masters degree.

But others before him would not have.

According to the Texas Municipal League website, Horacio De Leon, who retired in 2019 is listed only as having a bachelor’s degree.

”One of the biggest things I will repeat is yes, a good businessman is without a doubt is going to help you, but if you don’t understand government financing which is not a for profit mentality is rare, and if you’re not in that space on a daily basis it will be difficult,” said Eads.

”There are decisions that must be made at the city manager level that maybe you’re not aware of, that are very difficult and technical at some point, and I’m wondering if any person outside of municipal government will be able to handle it right of way,” said Rosario Cabello. “It’s going to be a very difficult and hard learning curve.”

The agreed-upon change will leave the door open to a lot more applicants the next time they’re on a search.

Eads is getting paid roughly 270,000 which is said to be less than De Leon when you consider benefits like health insurance.

For a position that pays the big bucks, voters have raised the bar for who can receive it.

Dr. Haruna encourages people with an interest in the public administration to give their program at TAMIU a shot.

Be sure to tune in next week as KGNS wraps up the proposition series by taking a look at a proposition that had the highest response from voters and comes with the most controversy.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.