LIVE: Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen will receive their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television. The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. EST.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

