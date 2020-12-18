Advertisement

Police report paisano traffic downtown

The Laredo Police Department is reporting a steady stream of traffic coming into our city on I-35 and Garza
Police direct paisano traffic downtown
Police direct paisano traffic downtown(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The holiday paisano traffic is here and there is currently a high volume of traffic heading south on I-35.

The Laredo Police Department is reporting a steady stream of traffic coming into our city on I-35 and Garza.

If you are heading into the downtown area, authorities are advising drivers to find an alternate route to get to their destination or expect long delays.

Paisano traffic is expected to last throughout the day and into the weekend.

