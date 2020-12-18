Advertisement

Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a woman who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

The Laredo Police Department released images of a woman who walked into the store with her child.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the woman, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

