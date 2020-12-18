Advertisement

Seven days until Christmas!

Prepare for a warm and sunny celebration
Expect a warm and sunny Christmas
Expect a warm and sunny Christmas(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although it doesn’t feel or look a lot like Christmas, we are exactly one week away from the Yuletide holiday!

On Friday we’ll start out in the upper 40s and see a high of about 70 degrees.

Things will only get warmer from there as we are expecting a high of 74 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

As we head into next week, things will stay in the 70s during the afternoon and in the 50s in the evening hours.

Looking ahead to next Thursday, we will see a slight drop at 63 degrees but it’s not going to feel like Christmas Eve.

Prepare for a warm and sunny holiday celebration!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
17-year-old Aramis Mora
Texas teen struck and killed while learning from home
Annual events adjust to pandemic
Annual local events adjust to pandemic
Authorities searching for driver who crashed into Heritage Museum
Car crashes into Webb County Heritage museum and causes damage

Latest News

Cold in the mornings, warm in the afternoon
We’ll have a blue and warm Christmas!
Cold mornings, warm days
December’s here!
Winter is coming
Christmas is coming
Another warm weekend
Dear winter, we hope you come soon