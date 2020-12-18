Seven days until Christmas!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although it doesn’t feel or look a lot like Christmas, we are exactly one week away from the Yuletide holiday!

On Friday we’ll start out in the upper 40s and see a high of about 70 degrees.

Things will only get warmer from there as we are expecting a high of 74 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

As we head into next week, things will stay in the 70s during the afternoon and in the 50s in the evening hours.

Looking ahead to next Thursday, we will see a slight drop at 63 degrees but it’s not going to feel like Christmas Eve.

Prepare for a warm and sunny holiday celebration!

