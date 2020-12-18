Some reluctant to take COVID vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With people starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some are still reluctant about getting it themselves once it becomes widely available.

Once they do become available for the general public… are people in our community open to taking it?

After almost 500 deaths in our community, the COVID vaccine is here.

With Pfizer showing the vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects, it’s created comfort among many who are concerned for everyone this virus has reached.

”For the safety of the people, my family, and for me,” said one civilian.

Many in our community consider this a moment of hope and healing for what they call a hurt community.

“It’s a necessary step for coronavirus to be eradicated.”

After asking viewers online, many of you say you’re planning to take the vaccine once it becomes available.

But there’s a group that has voted “no,” and the main concern is because it developed “too quickly” and it’s “not safe.”

However, there’s willingness to overlook these theories.

Others are waiting it out to see what reactions come from the first 3,000 doses.

As of now, the first people in our community getting this vaccine are staff in hospitals and emergency rooms, EMS, primary public health providers, and nursing home residents.

Government officials say if about 80% of the population take this vaccine, things could be looking a lot better for our country.

According to our poll, it seems Americans are not so resistant to the idea of getting vaccinated as soon as they can.

