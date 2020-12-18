Utilities and tax departments suspend Saturday operations at City Hall Annex

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities and Tax Departments have announced the suspension of its extended hours of Saturday operations at the City Hall Annex.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 21, the service will no longer be available to the public and they will revert back to normal hours of operation for drive-thru services.

Residents can drive by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all payments such as tax, utilities, alarm permits, paving, force cleaning, beer, and wine/motel, water contracts, as well as hazmat and demolition.

Residents can also pay online at the City of Laredo website, automated phone service, drive-thru, payment drop off or mail the payments to City of Laredo, P. O. Box 6548, Laredo, Texas 78042; checks or money orders only.

For more information, you can call the Utilities Department at 956-727-6402 or the Tax Department at 956-727-6403.

