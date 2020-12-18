WBCA makes decision to cancel 2021 celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the first time in it’s 124 year history, WBCA is postponing their annual celebration.

Officials cite health concerns over the current COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for the decision.

A statement released by association president, Natalie Hernandez says:

”WBCA as well as all of our affiliate organizations under the WBCA umbrella keep public health and safety always as our top priorities. We are confident this is the best decision for WBCA, particularly when it comes to our higher attended events, which normally attract crowds by the thousands.”

Organizers say they do not anticipate hosting any event in 2021 and instead are focusing on returning to their usual level of operations in January of 2022.

They say they are hard at work re-imagining the WBCA experience to give a sneak peek at the things that will come in 2022.

Among some of the plans they have is to have virtual announcements, fun contests, and prize giveaways during 2021.

