Webb County waives credit card fees

Webb County
Webb County
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County will be providing a bit of relief for residents making their payments.

In a special county commissioner’s meeting, the committee voted to waive the 3% credit card fee for any transaction done online.

All voted in favor of the proposal to be effective immediately.

The county wanted to give back to those who might be struggling financially.

“In order to help them out in this crisis of the coronavirus, we decided to drop the 3%,” said Larry Sanchez. “It’s 3% ,but 3% is 3% and hopefully that will help residents during this crisis time.”

This is only for any payments made online.

Those wanting to take advantage will have until January 31st, 2021.

