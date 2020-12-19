Advertisement

City runs out of CARES Act money, asks state for help

Mayor Saenz says they don’t expect any more money to come from the federal government and are in need of some help.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city says that CARES Act money has run dry and they need help.

Mayor Pete Saenz and City Manager Robert Eads says as of December 15th they used the funding provided by the federal government to help with COVID-19 expenses.

Saenz says they don’t expect any more money to come from the federal government and are in need of some help.

They reached out to state representatives like Tracy King, Judith Zaffirini, and Richard Raymond on trying to get more help from the state.

Teclo Garcia, the citys’ economic development director says the state used 6 billion of the 8 billion CARES Act money.

They are asking to get help from the 2 billion left over.

“I think a spokesperson for the governors office said this week that they don’t have a plan for that 2 billion, just that it will be spent before the end of the year,” said Garcia. “If that’s the case, just as the city manager was mentioning if there are some quick ways to spend that. We have those quick ways to spend that for funding to be used here in Laredo, through our city offices here and our food banks can use money.”

The city is also looking to see if FEMA will reimburse them for COVID-19 expenses, it is unclear at this time if the agency will do so.

