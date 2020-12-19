Advertisement

COVID vaccine administered to STAT Emergency Hospital

This morning at STAT Emergency Hospital, the vaccine got administered to over 60 employees from Laredo Specialty Hospital.
Vaccine gets administered
Vaccine gets administered(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The COVID-19 vaccine continues to bring hope in the middle of all the tragedy the virus has caused to our community.

This morning at STAT Emergency Hospital, the vaccine got administered to over 60 employees from Laredo Specialty Hospital.

An additional ten employees from Stat Emergency also got the vaccine.

Julia Casso says she feels great after receiving the vaccine.

”It’s very special to me because we wanted to show all the rest of our employees and the people of Laredo that it’s safe to take the vaccine, this is gonna be okay. This is, you know, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Casso reminds the community this is only the first step on a long road to recovery during a pandemic.

Everyone still has to take care of themselves by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
17-year-old Aramis Mora
Texas teen struck and killed while learning from home
Authorities respond to accident on Mann Road and Springfield
UPDATE: Car plows through concrete wall on Mann Road
Annual events adjust to pandemic
Annual local events adjust to pandemic

Latest News

Fighting drug addiction
Laredo treatment center explains how they help fight addiction
City Hall
City runs out of CARES Act money, asks state for help
Salvation Army Angel Tree toy drive
Salvation Army helps 500 children during drive-thru toy drive
FDA approves Moderna vaccine
FDA authorizes emergency rollout of Moderna vaccine