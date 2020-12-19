COVID vaccine administered to STAT Emergency Hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The COVID-19 vaccine continues to bring hope in the middle of all the tragedy the virus has caused to our community.

This morning at STAT Emergency Hospital, the vaccine got administered to over 60 employees from Laredo Specialty Hospital.

An additional ten employees from Stat Emergency also got the vaccine.

Julia Casso says she feels great after receiving the vaccine.

”It’s very special to me because we wanted to show all the rest of our employees and the people of Laredo that it’s safe to take the vaccine, this is gonna be okay. This is, you know, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Casso reminds the community this is only the first step on a long road to recovery during a pandemic.

Everyone still has to take care of themselves by wearing a mask and social distancing.

