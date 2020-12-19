Advertisement

FDA authorizes emergency rollout of Moderna vaccine

The U.S. has now cleared the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to combat the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. has now cleared the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to combat the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

Doctor Milton Haber released the following statement following the news:

“The emergency use approval for Moderna as well as Pfizer’s vaccine is a huge leap towards conquering Covid-19. These approvals were made in the publics’ best interest with knowledge available at this time. It is important for us as a community to get vaccinated no matter which vaccine we get. Herd immunity will come if we all get vaccinated, but we need to be mindful that this immunity will take several months to a year or more to achieve. It is important to continue to protect ourselves and each other with wearing masks, social distancing, and hand washing.”

According to Moderna Inc., the vaccine efficiency rate is 94.5%.

