Laredo treatment center explains how they help fight addiction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While a pandemic may be new to the world, the opioid and drug epidemic is not.

But one local addiction treatment center continues to fight back.

Laredo had around 300 drug overdoses in a six-month span last year, according to a clinic in Laredo called the association for the advancement of mexican americans (AAMA).

They administer a medication called methadone that helps wean people off of heroin.

Each day dozens of people stand in line at AAMA to receive their dose of methadone, a medication that is similar in composition to heroin but very different in effect.

“Methadone is the total opposite. It’s legal, it doesn’t cause intoxication unless you use it in very high doses and it allows people to function normally,” said Dr. Mateo Reyes, the medical director.

Twenty-two-year-old Bryan Corpus has struggled with heroin addiction.

“I got tired because It was the same thing over and over, and I didn’t want that for my future. I wanted to change,” Corpus said. “You don’t have to be in the streets. You save a lot of money. You can start working.”

The goal is to first deter the patient from using drugs and second to gradually wean them off methadone.

“You get people who are usually very broken. They’ve been through a lot. Prostitution, involved in organized crime, in and out of jail,” Reyes said. “Somebody who is on methadone is a recovering addict who is actually taking the step forward to become a better person.”

Closing the clinic during the pandemic was never a thought or an option.

“We’re dealing with a pandemic right now, but in the United States we’ve been dealing with an epidemic of opiate drugs,” Reyes said.

The clinic says a stigma surrounds methadone since it is a medication used to treat another drug, but they want people to know it is positive for the person, their family and the community.

“With heroin, their life focuses around getting money to get heroin. They will do whatever it takes to get money to get heroin,” Reyes said. “On methadone, their life focuses around their family.”

Corpus said, “It changed my life. I can work, and I don’t have to depend on the other drug.”

The 300 overdoses in 2019 were not all fatal, but some were.

Methadone is just one half of the equation. Counseling is the other.

AAMA’s services are free for most, and they’re open all week from 7 a.m. to 10 or 11 a.m. depending on the day.

