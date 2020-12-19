Advertisement

Salvation Army helps 500 children during drive-thru toy drive

Although this year has been different than others, the Salvation Army found a way to continue their Christmas tradition.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, the Salvation Army held their Angel Tree Program toy distribution.

It was a drive-in event to ensure the safety of those participating.

Even though it wasn’t like years before, the Salvation Army was grateful for the overwhelming amount of support they received from the community this year.

“We’re so grateful that we’re able to do this during this uncertain time,” said Rebecca Galabeas. “We’ve been blessed by a lot of donors and contributors of Laredo that have helped the Salvation Army be able to share the gifts with the children here in the community.”

Each kid was able to receive something that was on their wish list.

In total, 500 kids received gifts from the toy drive this year.

