Blue Santa delivers over 600 presents

Every year the Laredo Police Department hands out gifts to kids in need
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Christmas may be four days away, but Santa Claus already made his first trip to town but he was dressed in blue.

The Laredo Police Department held its Blue Santa gift distribution event over the weekend.

Over 600 families received their gifts just before the holidays.

The Christmas program provided over 2,000 gifts to many local families and school children.

The police department says it’s extremely grateful to the businesses and members of the community who continue to support the program and put smiles on the kids’ faces.

