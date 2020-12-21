Doctors Hospital acquires Da Vinci Surgical System

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local hospital is getting a helping hand when it comes to minor surgeries.

Doctors Hospital recently acquired the Da Vinci Surgical System for minimally invasive surgeries.

The new technology works with the surgeon controlling the machine from a seated console.

The Da Vinci Features help translate the surgeon’s hand movements into smaller and precise movements.

Those eligible won’t have to wait for long.

Patients will have the option to use the Da Vinci system starting this January.

