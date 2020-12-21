Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
On Monday, Doctors Hospital administered the vaccine to their front-line healthcare workers.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local hospital has received the new Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
“Today is a special day for our healthcare heroes that have been waiting for this vaccine,” states Emma Montes-Ewing, CEO of Doctors Hospital. “This is monumental moment for our employees, medical staff and our community.”
This first shipment of Moderna vaccines was limited.
