Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local hospital has received the new Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.

On Monday, Doctors Hospital administered the vaccine to their front-line healthcare workers.

“Today is a special day for our healthcare heroes that have been waiting for this vaccine,” states Emma Montes-Ewing, CEO of Doctors Hospital. “This is monumental moment for our employees, medical staff and our community.”

This first shipment of Moderna vaccines was limited.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.