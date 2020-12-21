Advertisement

Health officials requesting more resources from the state

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said they plan to meet with the Texas Division of Emergency Management after the holidays to receive more BAM
Dec. 21, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local health officials are planning to meet with the state on expanding resources to help fight the coronavirus locally.

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said the plan is to meet with the Texas Division of Emergency Management after the holidays to receive more of the drug known as BAM.

Local emergency rooms are the only ones administering the treatment to help COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms and he says they are also requesting services similar to cities south of us.

Heard says, “In the valley, they also started an infusion center to give more options to physicians and that’s what we requested. So hopefully, after Christmas, we will have that option to give our patients and give them more support to recover at home. With this medication, it will reduce the hospitalization rate.”

Captain Heard said the possibility of opening an alternative care site will also be discussed.

