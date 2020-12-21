LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the weather is going to be delightful, but it’s not going to feel like winter.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 76.

Things will stay in the upper 70s on Tuesday and on Wednesday we’ll hit a high of about 81 degrees.

Although it might not feel like a warm winter to us locally, up north people are dealing with snow and freezing conditions.

Things will drop on Christmas Eve where we’ll see a high of 61 degrees and lows in the 30s as we head into Christmas Day.

Things will warm up on Friday to a high of 68 degrees and lows in the 40s.

Overall we are expecting a cool and sunny Christmas Even and Christmas Day, so if you are looking to host a socially distanced feast you can do so outside with maybe a light jacket.

As we head into Boxing Day and the weekend, we’ll warm up to the 70s.

