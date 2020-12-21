LAPS volunteer helps kickstart food pantry for pets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus has affected everyone in one way or another including our four-legged friends; however, things are looking brighter for them thanks to the help of a local woman that is truly making a difference.

An accountant by day, volunteer by night, Sandra Solis has been involved with the Laredo Animal Protective Society and Best Friends for Life for about 15 years, a labor she says makes her very happy.

Sandra says the animals show their affection and she believes it’s the key to being happy.

This past year, both organizations have been hit by the pandemic.

Sandra says, “It has really hurt us a lot, even with adoptions, for our pets to finding good homes, and we have seen an increase strays as well.”

Not only an increase in stays, but also in the number of pets that have been surrendered by their owners because of limited financial means.

Due to the high demand, Sandra thought of the idea to create a community food pantry that offers food specifically for cats and dogs.

Sandra says, “We saw it on social media how the community was helping out with the pantry for the people, so that brought it to our attention.”

An idea that Sandra was determined to get off the ground and after a bit of paint, and stocked shelves, the community pantry for dogs and cats was up and running.

The pantry is open during the day, using an honor system to make sure everyone who needs a bit of help can find it.

And with donations from the community like one from IBC bank, pet owners now know that during these tough times, their four-legged companion will always have food to eat.

Because Laredo Animal Protective Society is a non-profit organization that operates on grants and donations, the executive director of LAPS says there is not a lot of money in the budget to hire full-time employees.

So finding committed and dedicated volunteers like Sandra is a blessing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.