LISD Police Department swears in new sergeant and officer

Alberto Juarez was sworn in on Friday as Sergeant; meanwhile, Hector J. Rodriguez Jr. is a newcomer to the LISD Police Department
Sergeant Alberto Juarez sworn in with family
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of LISD law enforcement officers are ending the year on a good note.

Over the weekend, the LISD Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for its new sergeant and police officer.

Alberto Juarez was sworn in on Friday as Sergeant by LISD Police Chief Roberto Villarreal. Juarez has been with the force for eight years and has a total of 24 years in law enforcement in a school setting.

Meanwhile, Hector J. Rodriguez Jr. is new to the LISD Police Department. His oath of office was administered by Chief Villarreal.  Rodriguez graduated from the Laredo Police Academy and previously worked with the Webb County Attorney’s Office as an Investigator.

Congratulations to both men on their new positions!

