Advertisement

Man accused of stealing two packs of beer

Rodolfo Pecina is being charged with theft of property and is at the county jail under no bond.
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Rodolfo Pecina arrested(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged beer bandit is busted after he allegedly stole two 18 packs of beer.

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 14 when officers received a theft call at the 3300 block of Mangana Road.

Officers met with store employees who stated that a man left the store with two packs of beer without paying for them.

Laredo Police were able to track down a vehicle that matched the description and arrest 28-year-old Rodolfo Pecina.

Pecina is being charged with theft of property and is at the county jail under no bond.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 24,567 cases of COVID-19
Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position
car crash
Man and woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83

Latest News

Doctors Hospital receives Da Vinci Surgical System
Doctors Hospital acquires Da Vinci Surgical System
Sergeant Alberto Juarez sworn in with family
LISD Police Department swears in new sergeant and officer
UISD Uniform Voucher Application for 2020-2021 Spring Semester
UISD accepting uniform voucher applications
Blue Santa distributes over 600 presents for local children
Blue Santa delivers over 600 presents
Coronavirus
Nuevo Laredo reports 3,129 cases of COVID-19