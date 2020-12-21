Man accused of stealing two packs of beer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged beer bandit is busted after he allegedly stole two 18 packs of beer.

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 14 when officers received a theft call at the 3300 block of Mangana Road.

Officers met with store employees who stated that a man left the store with two packs of beer without paying for them.

Laredo Police were able to track down a vehicle that matched the description and arrest 28-year-old Rodolfo Pecina.

Pecina is being charged with theft of property and is at the county jail under no bond.

