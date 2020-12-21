Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 3,129 cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 352
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Graphics)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our sister city across the border continues to battle the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Nuevo Laredo reporter 3,129 positive cases with 218 currently active.

At least three new deaths were reported putting the death toll at 352.

Currently, 106 tests are pending, and 2,559 people have recovered from the virus.

So far 38,482 cases have been reported in the state of Tamaulipas.

