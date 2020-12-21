Nuevo Laredo reports 3,129 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our sister city across the border continues to battle the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Nuevo Laredo reporter 3,129 positive cases with 218 currently active.

At least three new deaths were reported putting the death toll at 352.

Currently, 106 tests are pending, and 2,559 people have recovered from the virus.

So far 38,482 cases have been reported in the state of Tamaulipas.

