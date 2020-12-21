Advertisement

Planets align for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Sky-watchers can look up Monday night and if they’re lucky they can see jupiter and saturn look closer together than they have since the middle ages.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The stars will align tonight... actually, it’s more like the two largest planets of our solar system.

Sky-watchers can look up Monday night and if they’re lucky they can see jupiter and saturn look closer together than they have since the middle ages.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity since it will look like a double planet.

Peter Davis, director for the TAMIU Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium was on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

He spoke about the best way to see this phenomenon.

“The best way would be to get away, if you can get away from the city lights, and obstructions that are near your horizon....”

Given the timing, some people are calling it the Christmas Star, because christians believe a star guided the wise men to the newborn jesus.

Experts say it could be best visible about an hour after sunset and will be visible less and less as the week goes on.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 24,567 cases of COVID-19
Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Man accused of stealing two packs of beer
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts

Latest News

By Scott Eisen: Getty Images
Border Patrol rescue three lost people
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
File photo: Children receive presents from Webb County Sheriff
Webb County officials to distribute Christmas presents
Guillermo Heard
Health officials requesting more resources from the state