Planets align for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The stars will align tonight... actually, it’s more like the two largest planets of our solar system.

Sky-watchers can look up Monday night and if they’re lucky they can see jupiter and saturn look closer together than they have since the middle ages.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity since it will look like a double planet.

Peter Davis, director for the TAMIU Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium was on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

He spoke about the best way to see this phenomenon.

“The best way would be to get away, if you can get away from the city lights, and obstructions that are near your horizon....”

Given the timing, some people are calling it the Christmas Star, because christians believe a star guided the wise men to the newborn jesus.

Experts say it could be best visible about an hour after sunset and will be visible less and less as the week goes on.

