Schools out for winter break!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -School is out for Christmas break for both LISD and UISD schools.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 21, campuses and administrative offices will be closed until January 1st in observance of the Christmas and New Years Holidays.

During this time, the grab and go meal services will be suspended for the break but will continue once school is back in session.

All UISD and LISD campuses and administrative offices will re-open and resume their regular schedules on Monday, Jan. 4. Employees will return for Staff Development on Monday, Jan. 4, and Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Students will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.