Schools out for winter break!

During this time, the grab and go meal services will be suspended for the break but will continue once school is back in session
File photo: First day of school for LISD
File photo: First day of school for LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -School is out for Christmas break for both LISD and UISD schools.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 21, campuses and administrative offices will be closed until January 1st in observance of the Christmas and New Years Holidays.

All UISD and LISD campuses and administrative offices will re-open and resume their regular schedules on Monday, Jan. 4. Employees will return for Staff Development on Monday, Jan. 4, and Tuesday, Jan. 5. 

Students will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

