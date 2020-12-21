UISD accepting uniform voucher applications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -School may be out for Christmas break, but one local school district is already assisting parents with uniforms for next year.

UISD is looking to aid families when it comes to school uniforms for the spring semester.

If your child attends UISD campus for face to face instruction, and the family’s annual income falls at or below a certain amount, you may qualify for a uniform voucher.

Due to safety protocols, the application is only available online at www.UISD.net.

Parents must upload a picture ID, proof of residency, and documents to verify income.

The window starts now and will end on Friday, January 8 at 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call UISD at 956-473-7344.

